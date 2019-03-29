LACONIA — Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager John Beland will discuss the Lakes Region Community Emergency Response Team Program, created in 2007, on Monday, April 8, at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
The LR-CERT educates people about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue and disaster medical operations. This free event is open to the public.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
