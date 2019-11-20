WOLFEBORO — In September, The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II opened at Wright Museum, its last exhibit of the 2019 season.
The exhibit features photographs of World War II veterans by Thomas Sanders, who traveled the nation to record in pictures and words experiences from those who fought.
The exhibit made an impression on residents from Taylor Community, which is co-sponsoring the exhibit with The Weirs Times. As part of the sponsorship, nearly two dozen residents recently visited the museum for a special tour of the exhibit with Executive Director Mike Culver.
“It was wonderful to have them here with many Taylor residents from ‘the greatest generation’ themselves,” said Culver. “This exhibit is important because it shows and tells stories from the greatest generation. We need these stories before we lose direct contact with them and that seminal period of American history.”
The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II runs through the end of the museum’s season on Oct. 31.
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
