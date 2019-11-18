LACONIA — Taylor Community residents and staff made a big impact Oct. 24 when they delivered donations to St. Vincent de Paul. They brought bags of food and other necessities, as well as a check for more than $1,200, more than twice what Taylor gave last year.
Maureen Ballester, administrative assistant at Taylor, has been coordinating the Taylor CARES holiday food drive for the past five years. “I love this event because it gives us the chance to show the greater community the collective kindness of our community,” she said.
“The holiday season is always a fulfilling and exciting time at Taylor Community but our staff and residents continually amaze me at how generous they are with efforts such as this,” said Michael Flaherty, Taylor president and chief executive officer.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
