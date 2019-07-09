LACONIA — Experience a taste of Greece with authentic, hand-made food delicacies during Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church’s Summer Pastry Fair on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 811 N. Main St.
In the spirit of Greek tradition, the Philoptochos Society, the women’s charitable arm of the church, invites the community to enjoy baked goods. Philoptochos means “friend of the poor.”
This year’s bake sale includes classic cookies and pastries, including Finikia, Koulourakia, Kourambiedes, and Baklava. Spanakopita will also be available for purchase. Guests can buy single pieces or boxes, available to dine in or take home.
For more information, call 603-524-9415, or visit www.TaxiarchaiNH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.