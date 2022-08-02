WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome author James M. Scott On Tuesday, Aug. 9. This is the 12 program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
On April 18, 1942, 80 volunteer airmen under the command of Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle lifted off from the deck of the carrier Hornet for a strike on the Japanese capital of Tokyo. A virtual suicide mission, the raid helped rally a shell-shocked nation and ultimately jumpstarted Japan on the road to ruin.
A former Nieman Fellow at Harvard, James M. Scott is the author of Rampage, which was named one of the Best Books of 2018 by the editors at Amazon, Kirkus and Military Times and was chosen as a finalist for the prestigious Gilder Lehrman Prize for Military History by the New York Historical Society. His other works include Target Tokyo, a 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist, The War Below and The Attack on the Liberty, which won the Rear Admiral Samuel Eliot Morison Award. Scott lives with his wife and two children in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m. at the Wright Museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center Street. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2022 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
