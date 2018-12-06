BRISTOL — The 64th Annual Santa’s Village begins Friday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m., and continues Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9, from 2-5 p.m. at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center. The event is free to all, and a canned item is requested, to be donated to the local food pantry.
There is also a Christmas Craft Fair on the main floor of the community center during the event. The craft fair begins one half hour prior to the Village and ends one half hour after the Village closes. There will be over 25 craft booths to help everyone find special gifts.
Some of the cast of characters this year will be Cadderly the Bear, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Elves, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus. All children have the opportunity to receive a cookie from Mrs. Claus, a visit with Santa, and a small Christmas gift to take home for their tree. Photos with Santa will be available for a small fee, and cameras are also allowed.
For more information, call 603-744-2713, or visit www.ttccrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.