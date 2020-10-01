BRISTOL — Train to become a babysitter at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The class is for ages 10 and up, and cost is $110.
Participants will learn the basics of babysitting and get certified in CPR and first aid. The course will prepare students to be better babysitters. Participants will gain the knowledge, skills and confidence to babysit children of all ages. Topics include how to provide care for infants and children, how to stay safe, what to do if there is an emergency, how to choose age-appropriate activities, and how to recognize and handle a variety of behaviors. Students who complete the course will receive certifications in both CPR and first aid.
Participants should bring a lunch, water bottle and snacks. Space is limited to 14 students, and students must pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 4, by visiting ttccrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.