BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center (formerly Bristol Community Center) is entering its 78th year of serving the Newfound Region with recreational and other programs. Housed in a former church building erected in 1890 and converted for recreational programming in 1946, it currently serves 244 youths registered for summer day camps — a record-breaking number.
Leaders of the organization are entering a new era with plans to renovate the current building. They have purchased a piece of property for additional programming space. They have no plans to leave their building, but program numbers have increased to a level in which it's difficult to support activities under one roof.
As part of a three-year strategic plan, Tapply-Thompson plans to update its current building to include updated bathroom facilities, relocate offices to better welcome visitors and update security and heating systems.
To fund the work, a capital campaign was launched in December 2022. A successful $25,000 matching grant helped the organization raise $165,000 in three weeks, and a new challenge with an additional $25,000 and the promise of a $25,000 match for raising $100,000 is under way, with $57,000 raise to date. The organization seeks $43,000 to meet the match goal by July 31.
A grant writer/community engagement director, Mark Dionne, has been hired and is actively pursuing grant funds to help with the projects. Tapply-Thompson is asking for the public's help by supporting it during NH Gives on Tuesday, June 6, at 5 p.m., to Wednesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. Donate online at nhgives.org/organizations/tapply-thompson-community-center or at ttccrec.org.
