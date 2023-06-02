Campaign assist needed

Youth at Tapply-Thompson Community Center jump for joy. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center (formerly Bristol Community Center) is entering its 78th year of serving the Newfound Region with recreational and other programs. Housed in a former church building erected in 1890 and converted for recreational programming in 1946, it currently serves 244 youths registered for summer day camps — a record-breaking number. 

Leaders of the organization are entering a new era with plans to renovate the current building. They have purchased a piece of property for additional programming space. They have no plans to leave their building, but program numbers have increased to a level in which it's difficult to support activities under one roof.

