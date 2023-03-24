BRISTOL — The board of directors and staff for the Tapply-Thompson Community Center were overwhelmed by the very generous response to its $25,000 donor challenge. The first challenge was a huge success and raised $165,000.
One donor has requested that the center start a new challenge. They will be donating $25,000 with the hope that an additional $100,000 could be raised in donations. In this challenge, donations can be any amount from $1 to the sky being the limit. If the meets its goal by June 30, the donor will give an additional $25,000 for building plans.
The center wants to keep its supporters updated on the progress to date. The property at 171 North Main St., was purchased as the potential location for additional building space. The new space will accommodate a full-size gymnasium, kitchen and dining room, program space and more. It is important that everyone understands that the center will not be leaving its current building.
TTCC cannot express how grateful we are to the donors for the first challenge and to the Olszak Family and All-Ways Wrecking for the work they have done to clear our new property.
The new challenge campaign has just kicked off and the center has already received over $47,000 towards its goal of $100,000.
Donations can be made at ttccrec.org or by check to TTCC Capital Campaign at 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222. For more information contact Les Dion at ldion@ttccrec.org or by phone at 603-744-2713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.