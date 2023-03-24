BRISTOL — The board of directors and staff for the Tapply-Thompson Community Center were overwhelmed by the very generous response to its $25,000 donor challenge. The first challenge was a huge success and raised $165,000.

One donor has requested that the center start a new challenge. They will be donating $25,000 with the hope that an additional $100,000 could be raised in donations. In this challenge, donations can be any amount from $1 to the sky being the limit. If the meets its goal by June 30, the donor will give an additional $25,000 for building plans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.