As young people in summer camps hosted by Tapply-Thompson Community Center have visited places such as Canobie Lake Park, The Flume, Lonesome Lake — where they had an overnight — and Franconia Notch. (Courtesy photo)
BRISTOL — Facing a 60-person waiting list for summer camp this year, Tapply-Thompson Community Center met the challenge by adding another camp, hiring additional personnel and leaving no camper behind.
As young people finish their sixth week, the camps will have visited places such as Canobie Lake Park, The Flume, Lonesome Lake — where they had an overnight — and Franconia Notch.
In the second half of the season, the organization will hold its 14th annual Westward Bound Expedition Project, through which it sends students out West for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to explore five different national parks.
Major trip sponsors this year are the NH Electric Cooperative, the Newfound Area Charitable Fund, TTCC Teen Council, The Plymouth Rotary Club, Bristol Rotary Club, Tilton Walmart, the Groovy Noodle, the Phat Fish Restaurant, The Grotto, Bristol House of Pizza, Basic Ingredients, Gilpatric Logging, JW Moses Construction, Tenney Mountain Appliance, Piches’, Danbury Country Store and Gilpatric Metal Recycling.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, Tapply-Thompson will host its annual Lobster-Chicken Dinner as part of the Bristol Old Home Day celebration. A 50/50 raffle will be held, and representatives will be available to answer questions about its upcoming building projects, which include plans to build a new community center in the coming years.
The new building will house a gymnasium, commercial kitchen and programming space for both students and residents to use and enjoy.
