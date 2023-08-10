08-26 COM Tapply Thompson

As young people in summer camps hosted by Tapply-Thompson Community Center have visited places such as Canobie Lake Park, The Flume, Lonesome Lake — where they had an overnight — and Franconia Notch. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — Facing a 60-person waiting list for summer camp this year, Tapply-Thompson Community Center met the challenge by adding another camp, hiring additional personnel and leaving no camper behind.

As young people finish their sixth week, the camps will have visited places such as Canobie Lake Park, The Flume, Lonesome Lake — where they had an overnight — and Franconia Notch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.