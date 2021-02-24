LACONIA — Prescott Farm promises sweet signs of spring in the great outdoors throughout the month of March when the popular, month-long maple sugaring program returns.
With COVID safety precautions in place, participants will connect with nature during every step of the syrup making process. Prescott Farm’s environmental educators go “beyond the sugar shack” when they expertly guide guests in how to identify the appropriate species and size tree, understand the parts of a tree and their functions, use historical and modern tree tapping tools, learn the history and legends of maple sugaring, and understand the math and science involved the boiling process.
School & Community Programs Director Andie Hession will welcome guests to this favorite program during the month of March. “We hear from folks all the time that they want to better understand and experience nature. And after almost a year of feeling very cooped up, Tap into Maple is the perfect opportunity to expand what they know — and they get plenty of fresh air in the process,” Hession said.
Beginning on Saturday, March 6, visitors to Prescott Farm can attend one of the 90-minute Tap into Maple sessions. Programs begin on the hour and run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The cost is $12 per person and free to members of Prescott Farm. Sessions are 100% outside with mandatory masks and social distancing. Groups will be strictly capped at 10 participants so pre-registration is strongly recommended.
Guests should be aware that the program begins with a guided 20-minute walk down to the authentic sugarhouse in the woods around Prescott Farm. If necessary, snowshoes and/or ice cleats will be provided for individuals who do not have them.
Because Tap into Maple is one of Prescott Farm’s most popular series, the education staff has added a companion program when the official maple sugaring season has ended. Sugar and Snow (Saturday, April 3; 1-3 p.m.) invites guests back to the sugar house to finish boiling sap, learn different ways to enjoy maple syrup, and enjoy a sweet treat.
Tap into Maple is brought the community with support from Osborne Agway Winnisquam, a Prescott Farm community business partner.
Other Prescott Farm Community Connections programs in March include:
• Snowshoe Yoga — Saturday, March 6; 10–12 p.m. Adults immerse themselves in the peacefulness of nature as they practice yoga in snowshoes, are guided through a walking mediation, and are introduced to shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing.”
• Almost Full Moon Snowshoe/Hike — Saturday, March 27; 6:30–8:30 p.m. On the day before the full moon, guests of all ages are invited to explore Prescott Farm in a different and special way. Inspired by the weather and the dynamic calendar of the natural world, topics discussed may include identifying constellations, discussing the habits of nocturnal animals, and practicing night vision abilities.
Additional program and registration information is available at prescottfarm.org, ahession@prescottfarm.org or 603-366-5695.
