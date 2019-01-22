TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton will be offering free $20 gift cards to federal government employees impacted by the government shutdown from TangerCARES.
“Through TangerCARES, Tanger Outlets is committed to helping those in the communities in which we operate,” said Steven B. Tanger, chief executive officer of Tanger Outlets. “During this difficult time we want to show support for government workers impacted by the shutdown.”
To receive their gift card, recipients can visit shopper services, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 134, with their valid government identification through Jan. 28. There is a limit of one gift card per person. Visit www.tangeroutlets.com for full details.
Stores at the outlets are also offering discounts, including 50% off one full priced item at Lane Bryant, 15% off entire purchase at LOFT Outlet, 25% off one item at Old Navy Outlet, 20% off entire purchase at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, 10% off entire purchase at Tommy Hilfiger, and 25% off a single item at Under Armour.
