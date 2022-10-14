Belmont School

Belmont Middle School is one of the 2022 TangerKids Grants winners. Check Presentation to Cassandra Prescott and her classroom to fund their adaptive outdoor playground equipment (Courtesy photo)

TILTON — As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Tilton announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Boscawen Elementary School to support their Books for Kids initiative; Belmont Middle School to fund their Adaptive Outdoor Playground Equipment; Canterbury Elementary School to fund the creation of a Gaga Pit; Franklin Middle School to support their In-Line Skate for Education project; and Salisbury Elementary School to fund their Mind and Body Health initiative.

This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations. Belmont Middle School will be using the $1,250 funds to purchase adaptive outdoor playground equipment that students with varying abilities will be able to access safely to create a more inclusive space for students with special needs, physical and cognitive limitations, and more.

