TILTON — As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Tilton announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Boscawen Elementary School to support their Books for Kids initiative; Belmont Middle School to fund their Adaptive Outdoor Playground Equipment; Canterbury Elementary School to fund the creation of a Gaga Pit; Franklin Middle School to support their In-Line Skate for Education project; and Salisbury Elementary School to fund their Mind and Body Health initiative.
This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations. Belmont Middle School will be using the $1,250 funds to purchase adaptive outdoor playground equipment that students with varying abilities will be able to access safely to create a more inclusive space for students with special needs, physical and cognitive limitations, and more.
The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the central New Hampshire area.
“Creating opportunity for all is a top priority at Tanger,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Manager Madison Harris. “It’s humbling to see the impact of these grants, which were requested directly by teachers across New Hampshire for projects that enhance learning environments and support students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”
For the first time, TangerClub members were invited to vote in a Member Choice poll this year, allowing them to join Tanger Outlets Tilton in making a positive impact by helping to select the winning projects, which were all submitted by local teachers.
In addition to awarding five grants locally for a total of $6,000, Tanger Outlets Tilton launched its inaugural TangerKids Day on Sept. 14. Tanger Tilton team members visited Boscawen Elementary School, Belmont Middle School, Canterbury Elementary School, Franklin Middle School and Salisbury Elementary School to present winners with a check and celebrate the schools’ educators and students. Festivities are extended to shoppers throughout the weekend, with special offers from participating brands throughout the weekend.
