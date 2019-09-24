TILTON — Tanger Outlets is supporting ongoing efforts to end breast cancer in October with their annual PinkStyle campaign. As part of the campaign, Tanger Outlets will offer unlimited use Shop Pink cards for shoppers to receive 25% off any item beginning Sept. 25 and throughout the month of October.
“We are excited to continue working with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and local organizations to support the fight against breast cancer,” said Steven B. Tanger, chief executive officer of Tanger Outlets. “We are committed to supporting the research that will one day lead to a cure for this disease that has impacted so many families.”
Proceeds from the Tilton campaign will support LRGHealthcare's Breast Health Initiatives as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Tanger Outlets Tilton is at 120 Laconia Road. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 800-4TANGER or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
