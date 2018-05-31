TILTON — Three schools in the Lakes Region received TangerKIDS grants from Tanger Outlets Tilton, in keeping with the company’s mission to support children’s futures.
Bridgewater-Hebron Village School in Bridgewater, Newfound Memorial Middle School in Bristol, and Paul Smith School in Franklin received the grants. The money will benefit the schools during the 2018-19 academic year.
