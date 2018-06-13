LACONIA — The Daughters of the American Revolution will be the subject of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society's program at 7 p.m., Monday, June 18, in Rotary Hall on the Lower Level of the Laconia Public Library.
Now in its centennial year, the Mary Butler Chapter of the DAR was organized in Laconia, July 10, 1918, with 12 original members. Adele Bausor and Virginia Hansen from Mary Butler Chapter will discuss the history of the DAR, upcoming projects, and the National DAR based in Washington D.C.
The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For further information, call 603-527-1278, email lhmslpl@metrocast.net or visit www.laconiahistory.org.
