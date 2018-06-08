LACONIA — The Congregational Church of Laconia is hosting a talk by Belknap Economic Development Council Director Justin Slattery on the progress of the Colonial Theater restoration project on June 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Laconia Fire Department Community Room.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch and a friend or coworker. After lunch and the presentation, Slattery will lead a tour of the Colonial Theater at 1 p.m. for anyone interested.
Parking for the Fire Station is across the street at Opechee Park. For those who need to be closer there are a few spots near the station.
For more information, call the church office at 603-524-0668.
