FRANKLIN — New Hampshire Humanities speaker Pamela Weeks will give a talk on “New England Quilts and the Stories They Tell” at the Franklin Historical Society’s monthly meeting on Thursday, June 7, at 7 p.m. Pamela Weeks is the Binney Family Curator of the New England Quilt Museum and author of the book "Civil War Quilts," as well as many articles on quilt history. She lectures nationally on quilt-making and quilt history. Weeks uses quilts to tell stories of the Civil War, women's history, and industrial history. Please note that this program will be held on the second floor of the Franklin Public Library to accommodate a larger crowd and to provide sufficient space in which to display some of the quilts to be discussed. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own quilts accompanied by the unique tales they may represent. All are welcome, and as always, there is no charge. The library is ADA compliant, with an elevator to the second floor, accessed by the rear door off the parking lot behind the building. Light refreshments will be offered after the presentation. Attendees are invited to remain for the monthly business meeting of the Society to learn about ongoing projects and upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.