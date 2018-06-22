GILMANTON — Pat Clarke, vice president of the Gilmanton Historical Society, will present a program on June 26 linking national and world events with what was happening locally at the same time during Gilmanton’s early years. He will discuss the forces driving early Gilmanton life, including settlement patterns, participation in the American Revolution, and early agriculture and manufacturing.
The program will be presented at Old Town Hall on Route 140 in Gilmanton Iron Works. Social hour and refreshments will begin at 7 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. The Society’s museum, in the basement of Old Town Hall, will be open at 7 p.m.
This is the second program of the Society’s 2018 summer series. John Dickey will lead a walking tour of Beech Grove Cemetery in Gilmanton Corners beginning at 6 p.m. on July 24. On Aug. 28, John Dickey will present a program on Gilmanton post cards. The final program, on Sept. 25, will feature Steve Blunt performing as John Hutchinson with Songs and Stories of the Hutchinson Family Singers. The programs are free and open to the public. Donations to support the work of the Society are always welcome.
The Society’s Museum in Old Town Hall is open every Saturday morning, 10 a.m. to noon, in June, July and August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.