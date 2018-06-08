WOLFEBORO — Author Linda Shenton Matchett will present “Women War Correspondents of WWII” at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro on Tuesday, June 19, from 7 to 8 p.m.
As World War II raged on in the European and Pacific theaters, Americans at home learned of momentous events through correspondents. Those correspondents acted as the eyes and ears of those at home, and author Linda Shenton Matchett brings a unique story of the more than 125 women who earned the designation of certified correspondents.
The presentation by Matchett aligns with the theme of the Wright Museum, which educates visitors on the impact of World War II both on the battlefield and home front. Without correspondents such as the women discussed by Matchett, much of information from the war front would not have been reported.
“World War II women correspondents are seldom a topic of discussion when speaking about the period,” said Michael Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum. “Matchett makes us aware that there were more than 100 women who served as certified war correspondents. These talented women suffered through the same terrible conditions as their male counterparts, risking their lives to be an eyewitness to history and share their experience with the world.”
Matchett is an author, journalist, blogger and history buff who volunteers as a docent at the Wright Museum and serves as a trustee for the Wolfeboro Public Library.
The Wright Museum’s Lecture Series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, takes place every Tuesday through Oct. 31. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for non-members. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
Wright Museum, located at 77 Center Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
