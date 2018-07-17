LACONIA — Noted author and lecturer Suzi Parron will give a lecture on barn quilts and the quilt trail movement on Aug. 8 at The Bean Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The presentation will take attendees on a journey beginning with the very first barn quilt and features over one hundred stunning photographs of barn quilts, some which rival cloth quilts in their intricacy. The presentation is sponsored by The Belknap Mill Quilting Guild.
Parron and her husband, Glen Smith, left Georgia behind in 2013 and have called the road their home since. They travel extensively in their converted bus RV. She gives talks to quilting guilds and other groups. They return to the South each year to celebrate the holidays with family and to spend time kayaking on their favorite Georgia and Florida rivers.
A high school English teacher, Parron spent two years documenting the barn quilt movement, traveling to twenty-nine states, gathering stories of these painted quilt patterns and their ties to family and tradition. The resulting book, “Barn Quilts and the American Quilt Trail Movement,” was published by Ohio University Press in 2012, leading to a second book, “Following the Barn Quilt Trail,” published in April 2016.
Admission is $10 for non-members. Due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. To reserve a seat,email Ann Rampulla at rampulla@metrocast.net or call 603-387-9063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.