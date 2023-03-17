GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort has launched its sale of season passes for the 2023-24 winter season. Skiers and snowboarders can get the greatest value and lowest price on next winter’s lift access and Nordic trail access by purchasing their season pass before prices increase on May 1.

Gunstock offers season pass options to suit every skier and snowboarder: winter prime, valid every day of the winter season with no blackout dates and the best selection of added benefits; winter midweek, valid midweek days only, excluding designated holiday periods; NH college pass, a multi-mountain college pass with access to Gunstock, Cannon, Cranmore, and Waterville Valley; Nordic pass, providing unlimited access to Gunstock’s entire cross country and mixed-use trail network.

