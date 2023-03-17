GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort has launched its sale of season passes for the 2023-24 winter season. Skiers and snowboarders can get the greatest value and lowest price on next winter’s lift access and Nordic trail access by purchasing their season pass before prices increase on May 1.
Gunstock offers season pass options to suit every skier and snowboarder: winter prime, valid every day of the winter season with no blackout dates and the best selection of added benefits; winter midweek, valid midweek days only, excluding designated holiday periods; NH college pass, a multi-mountain college pass with access to Gunstock, Cannon, Cranmore, and Waterville Valley; Nordic pass, providing unlimited access to Gunstock’s entire cross country and mixed-use trail network.
“There will never be a better time than now to purchase a Gunstock season pass for next winter,” said Gunstock director of resort services Robin Rowe. “In addition to securing the lowest price available for a season pass, purchasing now provides skiers and riders with the greatest number of BFF 50% off vouchers to share, plus generous discounts throughout the season on food and beverage, tuning and repairs, retail purchases, rentals, and more! And we even offer a convenient payment plan as part of our spring pass sale to make buying a pass easier for our valued passholders.”
In an effort to provide the best on-mountain experience for all skiers and riders, Gunstock limits the number of season passes sold each year. Season pass sales end when a set number of passes have been sold. Season pass holders can rest assured that they get a guaranteed spot on the mountain all winter long with no reservations needed. More information about Gunstock’s season pass options, and the benefits associated with each pass, can be found at gunstock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.