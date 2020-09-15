LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild canceled their in-person fall quilt show. Not wanting to miss the opportunity to share their quilts with the community, the guild devised a way to show their quilts in a safe, socially-distanced way, spread out across the city.
The Mysterious Quilt Journey will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Those interested in the journey can pick up a map at the Belknap Mill or a participating business and follow it to find the quilts on display. Maps will be stamped at each site visited. The journey ends at Rotary Park, where all travelers will submit their maps by 1:15 p.m., and receive a ticket for every stamp earned, with bonus tickets for anyone who visits all locations. Tickets will be drawn for more than 30 prizes, including gift certificates from local businesses, quilting-related items, and the grand prize.
A tent at Rotary Park will feature quilt displays, the Winni Wagon food truck, and shopping opportunities. Participants can visit the guild’s Attic Corner for previously-owned fabric, sewing and quilting items, as well as the Quilted Treasures table where shoppers will find new, handmade items. Masks will be worn, and participants will be asked to follow designated foot traffic signs to maintain proper social distancing.
This family-friendly event is free of charge and is sponsored by The Belknap Mill.
Participating businesses include All My Life Jewelers, Belknap Mill, Best Western Plus, Bootlegger’s Footwear Center, Congregational Church of Laconia, Daub’s Cobbler Shop, Fit Focus, The Galleria Salon and Day Spa, Greenlaw’s Music & Audio Center, Ian Raymond Photographic Artist, Laconia Antique Center, Laconia Public Library, Laconia Village Bakery, La Ola Streetwear, Main Street Social Club, MC Cycle & Sport, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, New Hempshire CBDs, New Leaf, Ooo La La Creative Cakes, Prescott’s Florist, Service Credit Union, The Soda Shoppe, Spyglass Eyewear, Sunflower Natural Foods, The Studio, Trillium Farm to Table, Vista Foods and Wild Women’s Studio and Gifts.
With questions contact the co-chairs, Katie Haddock at kthaddock@gmail.com or cell 202-468-1463, or Ila Mattila at mattilavilla@metrocast.net or 603-490-1833.
