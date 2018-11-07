PLYMOUTH — The T’N’T Tour featuring Tinsley Ellis and Tommy Castro & The Painkillers comes to The Flying Monkey Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta's Tinsley Ellis approaches his music with rock power and blues feeling, in the same tradition as his Deep South musical heroes. 'Atlanta Magazine' declared Ellis, “the most significant blues artist to emerge from Atlanta since Blind Willie McTell.”
Tommy Castro notes early inspirations as a mix of Chicago and West coast blues, with a mix of '60s rock and soul. Castro opened B.B. King's summer concert tours in 2001 and 2002.
Tickets for the T’N’T Tour are $35-$45. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 603-536-2551 or visit www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
