MANCHESTER — Members of Swim With a Mission presented a check to representatives of Children of Fallen Patriots in downtown Manchester on Dec. 10.
Phil Taub who, with his wife, Julie, have spent time on Newfound Lake for more than three decades, co-founded Swim with a Mission. “We are honored to present $25,000 to Children of Fallen of Patriots and help provide scholarship opportunities for children who lost a parent in active military service,” he said. “Our commitment to giving back to honor service men and women is making a difference in the lives of many and today’s contribution advances the chance for a stronger and better life for a child.”
Swim With a Mission through its yearly series of events, including its flagship swim in Alexandria, has resulted in more than $2 million being donated to veteran- and military-related charities across New Hampshire and the country.
