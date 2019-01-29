GILFORD — A discussion about the Supreme Court of the United States will take place in the downstairs meeting room of the Gilford Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
With the Supreme Court, or SCOTUS, in the news lately, with the hotly contested hearings on the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh and the severely declining health of Justice Ginsburg, along with the high likelihood of one or two additional appointments to the court within the next two years, the discussion will be timely.
Topics to be covered include the federal courts under the U.S. Constitution, an overview of federal jurisdiction and procedure, how a case gets to the Supreme Court, how cases are decided by the court, the current composition of the court, upcoming critical issues that may be decided, and upcoming vacancies on the court.
Handouts will include pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution and a detailed breakdown of the current composition of the Supreme Court.
The speaker will be Norman Silber, an attorney admitted to practice in New Hampshire and Florida who also is a member of the Bar of the Supreme Court, among other federal courts. Silber is a Gilford resident and a past member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Advance copies of handouts are available to students seeking extra credit for a related courses in civics or government by emailing njs@silbersnh.com.
Reservations are requested, as seating is limited; email njs@silbersnh.com. Light refreshments will be provided.
