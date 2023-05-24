LACONIA – Help Lakes Region Community Developers to create more affordable housing opportunities in the Lakes Region by participating in NH Gives with a donation to LRCD Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6–7.
NH Gives, an initiative of the NH Center for Nonprofits, is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to build community, connect donors to local nonprofits and generate excitement about the nonprofit sector. LRCD is proud to be a part of NH Gives this year, asking the community to join this impactful effort to make a difference right here in the Lakes Region.
LRCD has been creating affordable housing in the Lakes Region for 30 years. Since the late 1980s, LRCD has created 366 affordable rental apartments for people of low income, but it is not enough, and they need your help.
Wages have not kept pace with the rapidly rising cost of housing. Also, although the need for housing is great, production has not kept pace with the need. Now, the Lakes Region finds itself facing a housing crisis like never before.
LRCD envisions a Lakes Region where everyone lives in a home that supports good health. It is the key to workforce development and local business growth, as well as solving the growing crisis of homelessness. If LRCD can achieve this vision, everyone in the community will benefit.
LRCD needs the support of the community to increase housing production to the level needed to ensure the right amount of housing is affordable for essential workers, seniors who want to age in place with dignity, and people experiencing homelessness and housing instability.
Mark your calendar and set a reminder to join the NH Gives fun by donating to LRCD between 5 p.m., June 6 and 5 p.m., June 7. Your donation will help LRCD grow its pipeline of affordable housing developments so they can meet the need.
If interested in participating, visit lrcommunitydevelopers.org to subscribe to LRCD emails. To learn more or donate during NH Gives, visit nhgives.org and search “Lakes Region Community Developers.”
