LACONIA – Help Lakes Region Community Developers to create more affordable housing opportunities in the Lakes Region by participating in NH Gives with a donation to LRCD Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6–7.

NH Gives, an initiative of the NH Center for Nonprofits, is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to build community, connect donors to local nonprofits and generate excitement about the nonprofit sector. LRCD is proud to be a part of NH Gives this year, asking the community to join this impactful effort to make a difference right here in the Lakes Region.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.