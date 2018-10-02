LACONIA — An Alzheimer’s and dementia support group, hosted by Comfort Keepers, will meet Oct. 3, at the Laconia Congregational Church parish hall at 18 Veterans Square, at 2 p.m.
The meeting is free and open to the public. This support group meets monthly on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. For more information, call 603-536-6060.
