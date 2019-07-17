GILFORD — Belknap Range Trail Tenders are the beneficiaries this month of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program.
Belknap Range Trail Tenders will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 community bag sold during the month of July at the Hannaford store located at 1425 Lakeshore Road. Community bags can be found on the dedicated reusable bag rack.
