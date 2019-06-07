CONCORD — Granite Staters are encouraged to support causes near to their hearts during New Hampshire Gives, an online giving event on June 11-12. For the fourth year, New Hampshire Gives is designed to bring the state together as one community, raising as much money and awareness as possible for New Hampshire’s nonprofits.
NHGives.org provides an easy-to-use platform where visitors can discover organizations doing good work and donate directly to them. For 24-hours, between 6 p.m. on June 11 and 6 p.m. on June 12, donations are tallied to help nonprofits compete for cash prizes and leaderboards show the progress.
Individuals who make a donation of $50 or more are eligible to claim specific discounts provided by partners at the Common Man Family of Restaurants, Great New Hampshire Restaurants and Whaleback Mountain.
All participating organizations are verified charitable nonprofits, including local nonprofits like Belknap Mill Society, Franklin Opera House Restoration Committee, Global Awareness Local Action, Interlakes Community Caregivers, Lake Winnipesaukee Association, New Beginnings-Without Violence and Abuse, New Hampshire Humane Society, New Hampshire Music Festival, Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, Tapply-Thompson Community Center, and Wolfeboro Area Children's Center.
Other organizations across the state participating are Betty J. Borry Breast Cancer Retreats, Bridge House Homeless Shelter, CADY, Inc., D Acres of NH - Permaculture Farm & Educational Homestead, Newfound Pathway, New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism, Project Sweet Peas - New Hampshire Division, Sandwich Children's Center, St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, The Moose New Hampshire, and Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry.
The New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits is leading efforts behind New Hampshire Gives, with support from lead sponsor the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Additional sponsors include C&S Wholesale Grocers, Comcast NBC Universal, People’s United Bank and St. Mary’s Bank as well as media sponsors WMUR, and the Union Leader.
