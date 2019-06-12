CONCORD — New Hampshire’s public libraries will explore new worlds this summer with the help of the 2019 Summer Reading Program theme A Universe of Stories.
Library patrons of all ages will be invited to explore the galaxies, not only through books, magazines, music and movies, but also through activities and programs offered by their libraries, including a variety of celebrations for NASA’s 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 historic moon landing.
The state library’s Kids, Books and the Arts grant program will fund special events by juried performers at libraries across the state, incorporating music, magic, puppetry and storytelling to make reading fun.
For more information about the New Hampshire State Library, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
