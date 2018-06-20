NEW HAMPTON — The Gordon-Nash Library’s summer reading program with the theme Libraries Rock! will offer children’s programming focused on music, instruments, and reading, beginning Tuesday, June 26.
There will be several sessions will be held each week, with Tuesday evening programs running from 6:30 to 7:30, featuring performances and events for the whole family.
Wednesday afternoons, from 3:30 to 4:30, will offer a drop-in Lego time, and most Wednesdays at 6 p.m. will offer family movies, rated PG.
The regular Thursday morning storytimes at 10:45 will feature stories and crafts for children of all ages.
The, June 26 performance will be “Magic, Music, Readin' and Rockin’” featuring Boston-area magician and entertainer “Magic by George” which will feature lots of audience participation and amusing family humor. It promises to be a high-energy, entertaining kickoff to the summer reading program.
Funding for the event is provided by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, CHILIS, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds administered by the New Hampshire State Library and provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Additional Tuesday evening events at the library will include “Make Some Noise!” — a drop-in event with a quick musical instrument and glow-stick craft before families start their Fourth of July celebrations. Wildlife Encounters will bring wild animals to rock the library, and Concord’s “Mr. Aaron” will be presenting an interactive concert with music, instruments and sing-along for the whole family. Modern Times Theater will play a variety of music on some unique instruments and present an old-time puppet.
The summer reading program will end on July 31 with a talent show, music party, and ice cream social.
Children enrolled in the program will be eligible for weekly “Prize Bowl” prizes and raffle tickets. Prizes include books, gift certificates from local businesses and organizations, and other fun items.
Registration for the summer reading program will take place at the library on Saturday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mo-Fun will be demonstrating his “balloon buffoonery” while people pick up schedules, reading logs, and other program materials. Sign up for the door prize and enjoy light refreshments, courtesy of Hannaford in Bristol.
The Gordon Nash Library is located at 69 Main St., New Hampton. For further information, call the library at 603-744-8061 or email Christine Hunewell, children’s librarian, at chunewell.gnl@gmail.com.
