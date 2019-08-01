GILFORD — To celebrate participation in the Gilford Public Library summer reading program, the library is throwing a Summer Reading Finale Block Party for all participants. Everyone who read and recorded as part of the children’s, teen, or adult summer reading programs, or came to events at the library this summer, is invited to the party for all ages from 1:30-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. There will be barbecue courtesy of Boomers BBQ, lawn games, raffle drawings, a teen video game competition, and more. The Friends of the Gilford Public Library sponsored the summer reading program. Contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.