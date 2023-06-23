 LACONIA — Fill out your reading log and bring it to the children’s desk to pick a prize each week from the treasure chest. Newborns to age 12 can sign up for the Children's Summer Reading Program at the children’s desk or by calling 603-524-4775 ext. 602. The library will kick off summer reading with an All-Ages Tie Dye extravaganza on Friday, July 7, at 2 p.m., in the library garden. Bring your own white T-shirt or choose from a variety of white accessories; the library will provide the colorful dye.

Our fan-favorite summer reading Wednesday Specials begin on the July 5 with Squam Lakes Natural Science Center presents All Together Now: Be an Earth Hero. Join us at the Laconia Community Center at 1 p.m. to meet and learn about three live animals and the humans who have helped ensure their survival. Participants will sing a song together with Steve Blunt on July 12, at 1 p.m., at the Leavitt Park clubhouse. Ceate a colorful community collaborative mural on July 19, at 1 p.m., in the library garden. Meet Your community helpers on July 26, at 1 p.m., at the Leavitt Park clubhouse. All Wednesday Specials are for newborns to age 12.

