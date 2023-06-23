LACONIA — Fill out your reading log and bring it to the children’s desk to pick a prize each week from the treasure chest. Newborns to age 12 can sign up for the Children's Summer Reading Program at the children’s desk or by calling 603-524-4775 ext. 602. The library will kick off summer reading with an All-Ages Tie Dye extravaganza on Friday, July 7, at 2 p.m., in the library garden. Bring your own white T-shirt or choose from a variety of white accessories; the library will provide the colorful dye.
Our fan-favorite summer reading Wednesday Specials begin on the July 5 with Squam Lakes Natural Science Center presents All Together Now: Be an Earth Hero. Join us at the Laconia Community Center at 1 p.m. to meet and learn about three live animals and the humans who have helped ensure their survival. Participants will sing a song together with Steve Blunt on July 12, at 1 p.m., at the Leavitt Park clubhouse. Ceate a colorful community collaborative mural on July 19, at 1 p.m., in the library garden. Meet Your community helpers on July 26, at 1 p.m., at the Leavitt Park clubhouse. All Wednesday Specials are for newborns to age 12.
Join the library every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. for one of its fun Storytimes. The Move and Groove program will take place on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m., for newborns-6. Dive into the library’s many bins of Legos at this month’s Lego Club, held on Monday July 10 and 24, at 3:30 p.m. Mac Barnett’s Extra Yarn is the inspiration for this month’s Tinker Time, held on Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m., the Children’s Literacy Foundation will provide a storyteller and free books at the library.
Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m., participants will be making friendships bracelets. The library will provide a variety of materials to make bookmarks on Tuesday July 18, at 2 p.m. Decorate a summery pair of pinwheels on Thursday, July the 25, at 2 p.m. Family crafts are for children ages 3-12 and their caregivers.
The Teen Summer Reading Program requires no sign ups, simply submit a ticket every week tallying all hours read, or fill out our online form. Each hour read counts as an entry in a weekly Gift Bag Raffle full of small prizes featuring a gift card from Wayfarer or The Laconia Village Bakery. All accumulated hours will go towards the grand prize raffle for a Kindle Fire. Top readers will earn extra reader prizes such as drawing, art or Lego kits. The Teen Summer Reading Program is for Grades 6-12, while 4th and 5th Graders may also participate for all except the grand prize.
Teen programs begin this month with Teen Manga Club on Tuesday, July 11, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 12-18. Make glow slime on Friday, July 14, at 1 p.m., and paint shimmery soap with mica powder on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. On Thursday, July 27, create beautiful pressed flower bookmarks at 1 p.m. All teen crafts are for ages 9-18.
