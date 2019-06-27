MEREDITH — When the Meredith Public Library started planning for the 2019 summer reading program, their priority was to bring back Mr. Aaron. They achieved their goal, and he will be back with catchy songs, dances, and funky socks for a Summer Reading Kickoff Concert on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. There is no need to sign up for this free concert, but seating is first come, first serve. Sign up for the summer reading programs while at the library, and stick around after the concert for a free ice cream treat.
Aaron Jones, or Mr. Aaron as he is know, tells stories during his latest album 'All My Friends Are Giants,' which features unusual instruments like the bass clarinet, and the cajon. Kids and adults alike enjoy dancing and laughing along to pop favorites, and kids classics.
After 10 years as a professional musician in New York City, Jones and his family moved to Concord to grow their family and open a recording studio. At Rattlebox Studio, he records, gives private lessons, and teaches weekly music and art classes at his classroom space for kids, Rattlebox Kids. A longtime member of kindie band Karen K and the Jitterbugs, he has performed for kids and families on the east coast. When he's not performing for kids, he tours with 90's altrockers Luscious Jackson, and has been seen on 'The Late Show with David Letterman' and VH1.
For more information on the Summer Reading Kickoff Concert or any
other event, visit Meredithlibrary.org, or call 603-279-4303.
(0) comments
