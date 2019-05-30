LACONIA — The Community Action Program of Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc., in cooperation with local school districts and community organizations, is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program to serve children, 18 years of age and younger, who are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch.
Among the locations of Operation Breakfast Lunch/Supper are the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club, 876 N. Main St., Laconia, June 17-Aug. 23, Monday-Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Laconia Middle School, 150 McGrath St., Laconia, July 8-Aug. 2, Monday-Friday, 7:30-8 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.; Pleasant Street School, 350 Pleasant St., Laconia, July 8-Aug. 9, Monday-Friday, 8:10-8:30 a.m. and 11:30-noon; Woodland Heights School, 225 Winter St., Laconia, July 9-Aug. 8, Tuesday-Thursday, 8:15-8:45 a.m.; Opechee Day Camp, 915 North Main St., Laconia, June 24-Aug. 23, Monday-Friday, 8:15-8:45 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.; Laconia High School, 345 Union Avenue, Laconia, July 8-Aug. 23, Monday-Friday, 8:30-9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; Bristol Elementary School, 55 School St., Bristol, July 16-Aug. 8, Tuesday-Thursday, 10-10:20 a.m.; Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 N. Main St., Bristol, June 24-Aug. 23, Monday-Friday, 8:15-9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Newfound Regional High School, 150 Newfound Road, Bristol, July 9-July 19, Tuesday-Friday, 8:15-8:45 a.m.and Tuesday and Thursday, noon-12:45 p.m.; The Pines Community Center, 61 Summer St., Northfield, June 24-Aug. 16, Monday-Friday, 8:30-9 a.m. and 12:20-12:50 p.m.; Franklin Parks & Recreation, 12 Rowell Drive, Franklin, June 24-Aug. 30, Monday-Friday, 9-9:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Franklin Middle School, 200 Sanborn St., Franklin, July 8-Aug. 1, Monday-Thursday, 8-8:30 a.m.; Paul Smith School, 41 Daniel Webster Drive, Franklin, July 8-Aug. 9, Monday-Friday, 8-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Newfound Memorial Middle School, 155 North Main St., Bristol, July 16- Aug. 8, Tuesday-Thursday, 10-10:20 a.m.; Franklin High School, 119 Central St., Franklin, June 24-Aug. 30, Monday-Friday, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
