LACONIA — Online registration closes at noon on Friday for this year’s Out of the Darkness Walk to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The walk will be held in Opechee Park in Laconia this Sunday, Oct. 14. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating can register in person at the park from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations will be accepted until Dec. 31.
Participants in the Lakes Region walk will join hundreds of thousands of people around the country walking to raise awareness and the money that allows the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. The foundation has set a goal of reducing the annual suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025.
To register online, visit afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=5743.
For more information, contact Holly Ruggieri at 603-493-0123 or via email at spwalkinfonh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.