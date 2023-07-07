PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University recognizes the following students named to the president's list for the spring 2023 semester:
Laconia
Musaab Abu Zaid, majoring in psychology
Rebecca Bladecki, majoring in art education (K-12)
Kyle Brent, majoring in environmental science and policy
William Cone, majoring in business administration
Edgar Conroy, majoring in business administration
Ryann Hendricks, majoring in business administration
Madeline Kelley, majoring in communication and media studies
Hannah Lowell, majoring in political science
Steven May, majoring in chemistry
Joshua Reynolds, majoring in environmental science and policy
Antoinette Tarara, majoring in interdisciplinary studies
Alton
Samuel Bonner, majoring in business administration
Taren Brownell, majoring in criminal justice
Nicole Rogers, majoring in art education (K-12)
Hannah Thomas, majoring in social work
Barnstead
Emma Molloy, majoring in theatre arts
Belmont
Jia Chiu, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Jackson Cozzens-Forgione, majoring in communication and media studies
Sarah McGlynn, majoring in business administration
Gilford
Eva Bondaz, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Taryn Fountain, majoring in elementary education and youth development
John Guest, majoring in adventure education
Erin Hart, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Ashley Hart, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Desteny Jones, majoring in psychology
Emily Lafond, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Madison Lemire, majoring in psychology
Ashley Loureiro, majoring in management
Kaelan O'Connor, majoring in allied health sciences
Thomas Pouliot, majoring in elementary education
Alexander Rives, majoring in business administration
Mackenzie Roys, majoring in mathematics
Lindsey Sanderson, majoring in sports management
Gilmanton
Thomas Bullimore, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Jack Segalini, majoring in adventure education
Maegan Shute, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Gilmanton Iron Works
Alexina Gillis, majoring in English
Meredith
Amelia Brown, majoring in adventure education
Gwen Carranza, majoring in nursing
Charity Dennison, majoring in interdisciplinary studies
Sophie George, majoring in nursing
Jack Gintof, majoring in business administration
Abigail Jutton, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Jason Keysar, undeclared
Jade LaSalle, majoring in public health
Parker Spinney, majoring in interdisciplinary studies
Quinn Taylor, majoring in elementary education
Moultonborough
Katherine Anderson, majoring in nursing
New Hampton
Morgan Blake, majoring in psychology
Maliphon Khounkhamtan, majoring in business administration
Cody Rose, majoring in psychology
Gabriel Tyson, undeclared
Northfield
Meghan Dubiel, majoring in art and design
Jordan Seavey, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Plymouth
Olivia Boyer, majoring in environmental biology
Sarah Christiansen, majoring in environmental science and policy
Ava Clark, majoring in finance
Steven Corum, undeclared
Emma Diamond, majoring in tourism management and policy
Robert Garland, majoring in history and social studies education
Emily Haik, majoring in interdisciplinary studies
Fletcher Hall, majoring in biology
Rider McCallum, majoring in computer science
River Moon, majoring in art and design
Maximiliano Nordhausen, majoring in allied health sciences
Alyssa Riess, majoring in exercise and sport physiology
Precious Rodriguez, majoring in criminal justice
James Rousse, majoring in exercise and sport physiology
Sarah Schartner, majoring in business administration
Mary Sullivan, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Brianna Therrien, majoring in Spanish
Jade Tulk, majoring in English
Jose Villamil, majoring in psychology
Max Walker, majoring in exercise and sport physiology
Jamie Whitney, majoring in meteorology
Logan Wiggett, majoring in nursing
Sanbornton
Maggie DeVoy, majoring in elementary education and youth development
Gunnar Horman, majoring in marketing
Tilton
Nathan Cammack, majoring in allied health sciences
Bailee Gallant, majoring in cell and molecular biology
Ian Manning, majoring in biology
Lydia Morrison, majoring in elementary education
Lily Rousseau, majoring in music education (K-12)
Eric Young, majoring in management
