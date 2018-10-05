PLYMOUTH — A group of far-sighted first-year Plymouth State University students recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at MobileCause to bring fresh vegetables to Plymouth and surrounding communities, year-round.
Called “PSU FreightFarm,” the students’ innovative plan is to operate an indoor vertical farm as a student business to produce thousands of vegetables each month, ranging from butterhead and bibb lettuces to mizuna and Swiss chard, to cilantro and chives, to carrots and even flowers.
PSU FreightFarm is a project of the Enactus (“Entrepreneurial Action Is Us”) student club.
“The PSU FreightFarm is a way to help Plymouth overcome the short growing season in one of the coldest parts of America,” said Danielle Page, founder of PSU FreightFarm. “It may also help with the problems of obesity and diabetes, not to mention the high CO2 emissions that imported vegetables generate.”
PSU FreightFarm will use app-driven hydroponics inside an up-cycled ocean container to produce 5,000 fresh vegetables for the community. The FreightFarm concept has been implemented by more than 40 colleges and universities nationwide.
Working with the accounting faculty, students produced a convincing plan to generate total sales of more than $100,000 per year. The PSU FreightFarm will employ about 10 students to operate the facility on the PSU campus.
Student Leader Isabella Kuhn said that PSU FreightFarm donors will receive a university donation receipt to support the various programs in production, scholarships, and research.
The PSU FreightFarm’s faculty advisor is Howard Frederick, professor of entrepreneurship, who has run sustainability businesses around the world.
To donate to the PSU FreightFarm, go to https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/FREIGHTFARM. For more information, text FREIGHTFARM to 71777. Those who are interested in donating may also contact Howard Frederick at 603-345-1534 or Bella Kuhn 603-319-7324.
