CONCORD — Students in grades 5-8 are invited to participate in the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a nationwide competition for student innovators produced by 3M and Discovery Education.
Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platforms support learning wherever it takes place. Discovery Education is available, at no cost, to all New Hampshire educators as part of a partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Education.
The middle school science competition allows students to compete for a variety of prizes such as an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize and the chance to earn the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist.”
Each year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes students who have demonstrated a passion for using science to solve everyday problems and improve the world around them.
To enter, students in grades 5-8 submit a one-to-two-minute video explaining an original idea using science to help solve an everyday problem. Competition entries are accepted at YoungScientistLab.com until April 27.
“This is such a fun and unique way for students to showcase their scientific minds and explore how they can truly make a difference in the world — even at such a young age,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.
