The Nathan J. Babcock Scholarship program set a program record in 2022, with 14 students from Gilford and Laconia high schools receiving scholarships totaling almost $30,000. The 10 members of the board of directors spent much time doing their part to make the process work.
Nate Babcock was a senior at Gilford High School when he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. Nate battled with dignity and grace, but died on Sept. 28, 2005. His wish was to go to college at the University of Rhode Island, but never got the chance.
Nate was known for his positive demeanor, enthusiasm for life, and ability to light up a room, and most importantly, his kind and giving nature, constantly reaching out to others in need. These qualities of kindness and compassion are the key criteria in awarding scholarships.
This year, nine students from Laconia, and five students from Gilford high schools were awarded scholarships. Laconia students are Madison Brooks, Sullivan Mousseau, Sierra Halligan, Norah Dunleavy, Ryan Poliquin, Natalie Stottlar, Gloria Lodiong, and Katie Westcott. Gilford award winners include Hale Kutuk, Molly McLean, MacKenzie Roys, Reece Stadler, and Shaelagh Brown.
Since its inception 16 years ago, scholarships have totaled over $250,000 to students from Gilford and Laconia. Many donors have made this possible, especially Deryck and Erica Boulanger of San Mateo, California.
Applications to the Nate Scholarship Fund are available to any Laconia or Gilford student entering college or post-secondary program of study.
