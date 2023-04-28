MOULTONBOROUGH — Last fall, Moultonborough Academy students volunteered to work with the Moultonborough Conservation Commission to make signs for the proposed Berry Pond Trail. The trail, which is under construction, will run from Sutherland Park to the Moultonborough Library.
The Berry Pond Trail is the result of community comments made during the 2018 Moultonborough Town Charette. At the Charette, community members shared a vision of safe pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel on throughout the village center. The pathways would promote businesses and the beauty and charm of the village. A path from Berry Pond to Moultonborough Library was one of three suggested routes.
The Conservation Commission supported the pathways project and took on the loop from Berry Pond to the library. The commission has been working on the path and will complete it in the spring of 2023. The path provides vistas of the Sandwich Range across the expanse of Berry Pond. There will also be a launch area for kayaks and canoes. To complete the trail signage was needed.
Moultonborough Academy students stepped up to do the job. The Conservation Commission is grateful to the academy students for taking on this project and helping promote the community vision. The Commission also looks forward to working with the Academy students on future projects.
