Moultonborough Academy Teacher, Zach Glennon, and two students, Jake Ulm and Sarah Smith, who designed and constructed the signs. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Last fall, Moultonborough Academy students volunteered to work with the Moultonborough Conservation Commission to make signs for the proposed Berry Pond Trail. The trail, which is under construction, will run from Sutherland Park to the Moultonborough Library. 

The Berry Pond Trail is the result of community comments made during the 2018 Moultonborough Town Charette. At the Charette, community members shared a vision of safe pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel on throughout the village center. The pathways would promote businesses and the beauty and charm of the village. A path from Berry Pond to Moultonborough Library was one of three suggested routes.

