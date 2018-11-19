NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently held its annual Authors Tea, which celebrated the literary accomplishments of its students. Families and staff toured the classrooms and listened to students present their personal creations. Among the offerings were fairy tales and comic book stories.
Students in one classroom wrote about their favorite off-campus trips, which demonstrated the wide variety of activities Spaulding regularly schedules for students. Another classroom wrote and illustrated comic books – an assignment that encouraged broad use of imagination and artistic creativity. Students printed, illustrated and bound their books, which included works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. The majority of students worked to bring their stories to a published level by having their book typed and proofread, and then creating a colorful cover and special sections, including about the author.
"The annual Authors Tea provides our students with a unique literary opportunity that inspires creativity," said Susan C. Ryan, president and CEO of Spaulding Youth Center. "The students take the original assignment and truly develop the most imaginative ways to freely express themselves. Not only do students earn a sense of independence and self-confidence from the project, but these accomplishments are shared with family, friends and peers during the event so that they can join the celebration."
Campus events, such as the Authors Tea, are offered to provide instructive and therapeutic outcomes for Spaulding students. This event in particular provides a chance for students to participate in a school event while experiencing confidence-building, and allows parents the opportunity to watch their child thrive in an integrated educational activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.