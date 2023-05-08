LACONIA — Artwork by students at the Laconia Middle and High Schools have been on display at Laconia Public Library since the beginning of March. While all the pieces have garnered attention, two items, in particular, caught the eye of some discerning citizens. Library staff was approached by two individuals wanting to know if they could buy the art on exhibit. Between library staff, the art teachers and the students, arrangements were made for the sales. The buyers will pick their pieces up at the end of May when the exhibit ends. Carter Bullerwell (7th grade) sold his painting of a flamingo. When asked how he felt about selling a piece of his art, Carter said, “I was walking out of social studies one day and my friend Hailee said, 'Hey, you’ve sold one of your paintings!' That was the first I had heard of it. I was really excited.”Carter finds making art a relaxing way to unwind and plans to continue painting after high school.
Kalissa Moomey (10th grade) agrees that painting is very relaxing, especially when you listen to music while you work. When she found out someone wanted to buy her painted soda can she said, “Didn’t believe it! I was overwhelmed and worked with my teacher to figure out a fair price.” Her piece was inspired by the work of Leonid Afremov, who has a distinctive style of painting with small overlapping strokes. Kalissa plans to continue painting after high school. She recently finished a portrait of Rapunzel’s son from the Disney movie "Tangled." The library’s next exhibit will open on Thursday, June 1.
