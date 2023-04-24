MEREDITH — Fine artist and instructor Acacia Rogers, and The Galleries at 30 Main, will be hosting a Student Works art show. This event will showcase the incredible and inspirational art created by students studying with her. They will feature a variety of mediums and subject matter, both from advanced and fledgling artists.
The show will run from April 28 through May 6. A reception will be held Friday, April 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., where food and drink will be served. Join the gallery for a festive evening, get inspired, and enjoy some gorgeous art.
Acacia Rogers is a long time New England resident. The beautiful scenery, lakes, mountains, forests, and wildlife have all been an incredible inspiration to her. She had been an avid painter since her teens, but has also been drawing and creating many types of art her entire life, and is mostly self taught, though she never wants to stop learning and growing.
Her mediums of choice are acrylic, watercolor, and oils, as well as drawing mediums such as graphite and charcoal. Though oils have become the favorite. She now teaches and paints full time.
Acacia has been teaching for about five years, and currently hosts a variety of fine art workshops at the Galleries at 30 Main in on Tuesday afternoons.
