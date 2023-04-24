MEREDITH — Fine artist and instructor Acacia Rogers, and The Galleries at 30 Main, will be hosting a Student Works art show. This event will showcase the incredible and inspirational art created by students studying with her. They will feature a variety of mediums and subject matter, both from advanced and fledgling artists.

The show will run from April 28 through May 6. A reception will be held Friday, April 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., where food and drink will be served. Join the gallery for a festive evening, get inspired, and enjoy some gorgeous art.

