CENTER HARBOR — Adult and senior strength and balance classes will begin Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. in the town hall. Classes will be held Wednesdays at 1 p.m., and focus on exercise to improve balance and strength, with gentle music and instruction. Class are free for Center Harbor residents, and the cost is $5 for non-residents. For more information, contact chparksandrec@metrocast.net.
