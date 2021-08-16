SANBORNTON — Tensions are mounting between you and the two people you’ve found yourself sharing the abandoned house with. The food is running low. You’ve all been drinking more than you should. You’re pretty sure the strange neighbor across the lake is watching you. And every six hours, the threat of death returns with the eerie flapping of wings.
This is the chilling post-apocalyptic scenario in which the characters find themselves in the Streetcar Company’s upcoming production of “The Birds” at the Old Town Hall in Sanbornton on Aug. 27 and 28.
Adapted by Irish playwright Connor McPherson from the same short story by Daphne Du Maurier that inspired the classic Alfred Hitchcock film, “The Birds” takes place in the aftermath of a series of unexplained avian attacks that have all but wiped out the human race and brought society as we know it to an end.
First time director Jody Fredette said he hit on the idea of staging a production of Du Maurier’s classic tale of dread after catching Hitchcock’s film on Turner Classic Movies one evening and wondering as he watched whether it had ever been attempted as a play. When his research led him to McPherson’s adaptation (which made its debut at the Dublin Theatre Festival in September 2009), he said he was struck by the parallels between the fictional world described by McPherson and the state of the real world as it struggled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Du Maurier and McPherson’s vision is a bleak one, and the play contains adult language, loud noises, and some dark and startling scenes, Fredette said it is also a timely and well written exploration of human relationships in the face of extraordinary circumstances that he hopes audiences will find entertaining and, more importantly, thought provoking.
“The Birds” will be presented at the Old Town Hall, 19 Meeting House Hill Rd., on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28. Show time is 7 p.m. both nights, and tickets will be sold at the door.
