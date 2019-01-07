TAMWORTH — The Arts Council of Tamworth is sponsoring a visit by award-winning storyteller Regi Carpenter, who will be leading school and community workshops and giving a performance of her one-woman show, SNAP!
Carpenter will offer a community storytelling workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cook Memorial Library. The theme will be drawn from her book, "Where There’s Smoke There’s Dinner: Stories of a Seared Childhood."
Carpenter's performance of SNAP! will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slope in Tamworth. Snap! is the true story of a 16-year-old girl’s descent into mental illness, her commitment to a state mental hospital, and her journey back to reality and freedom. The show is appropriate for teens and adults.
New Hampshire storytellers Andy Davis and Pat Spalding will open the show with their own short stories on the subject of family.
Tickets for the Friday performance are available online at artstamworth.org and at the door. The Choose Your Own Ticket Price ranges from $5 to $30 for adults, $0 to $5 for youths to age 18. Ticket revenues help to support free workshops and performances in the school and the community.
Carpenter is considered to be one of this generation’s finest storytellers, with a gift for bringing out the storyteller in others. She has an innate ability and a carefully crafted skill for illuminating the simplest and sweetest moments and the most terrifyingly, heart-wrenching and commonplace dynamics of American family life.
Many of Carpenter’s stories are drawn from her life as the youngest daughter in a family that pulsates with contradictions: religious and raucous, tender but terrible, unfortunate yet irrepressible. Her stories celebrate the glorious and gut-wrenching lives of four generations of Carpenters raised on the Saint Lawrence River in Clayton, New York.
Carpenter has been bringing songs and stories to audiences of all ages for more than 20 years, appearing throughout the world in school, theaters, libraries, festivals, conferences, and in people’s backyards. She is the recipient of the J.J. Reneaux Emerging Artist Award, a Leonard Bernstein Teaching Fellowship Award, the Parent's Choice Gold Award, the Parents' Guide to Children's Media Award, and the Storytelling World Award.
As Arts Council of Tamworth’s Artist-in-Residence, Carpenter is spending the week of Jan. 7-11 at the K.A. Brett School, sharing storytelling with students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Carpenter’s short version of Snap! won her the 2012 Boston StorySlam for best of the year. The show uses music, gesture, and humor to put audiences into the experience as well as to facilitate a deeper understanding of mental health challenges. As she created the story, Carpenter learned that the past doesn’t control us.
“What I can see in my experience now is a deeply troubled teen who could no longer cope and who received love, care, and hope in the darkest place.”
Carpenter will complete her week in Tamworth by participating in the Sunday services at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slope on Jan. 13, sharing a sermon titled "One Story of a Recovery," about how storytelling helped her to heal from mental illness.
Arts Council of Tamworth is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.