LACONIA — Storyteller Jo Radner will share "Yankee Ingenuity: Stories of Headstrong and Resourceful People" at The Margate Resort on Friday evening, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. The presentation will be in the Mariah Room of the Lakefront Building.
Radner's presentation will include a selection of humorous and thought-provoking historical tales about New Englanders who have used their wits in extraordinary ways to solve problems and create inventions. The performance will include discussion with the audience.
The presentation is hosted by the New Hampshire Circle of Home and Family and funded through a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.
Light refreshments will be served.
Radner received her Ph.D. from Harvard University. Before returning to her family home in western Maine as a freelance storyteller and oral historian, she spent 31 years as a professor at American University in Washington, D.C. teaching literature, folklore, American studies, Celtic studies and storytelling.
For more information, call 603-778-8151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.