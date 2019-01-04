LACONIA — The lecture by Dr. Eric Hoffman on chasing storms, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9, is postponed until Thursday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This lecture is free and open to the public.
Hoffman received his bachelor of science in meteorology from Cornell University, and his master of science and Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University at Albany, State University of New York. His areas of expertise include synoptic and mesoscale meteorology. Prior to joining the Plymouth State University faculty, he worked for the National Weather Service as a meteorologist in the Monitoring and Aviation Branch of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction in Camp Springs, Maryland.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
